Gogglebox fans concerned as star missing from show’s return

Gogglebox finally returned to our screens on Friday, but fans were disappointed when a beloved member of the cast was missing from filming. Stephen Webb, who appears on the show with his husband, Daniel, didn’t appear in the opening episode - but where was he?

Fortunately, Stephen should be back on our screens soon! The hairdresser confirmed that they had been forced to miss the week of filming as he had COVID, explaining: "Good luck filming this week. I can't wait to see you Friday. I need a laugh desperately. We can't film this week because I've got covid." Sharing a clip of himself with Daniel, he captioned the post: "Gogglebox Back this Friday C4 9pm, gutted we won’t be back for episode one… looking forward to seeing everyone."

WATCH: Stephen Webb explains to fans why he's missing the return show

Commenting on the post, his fellow Gogglebox castmate Dave Griffiths wrote: "It's a nightmare isn't Stephen, but it's a break for Daniel," while Ellie Warner added: "Hope to see you back very soon! Get well soon." Jenny and Lee also posted: "Hope you’re not too bad sending love to ya."

Daniel has been looking after Stephen while he has been recovering from COVID, and Stephen shared a snap of her husband making lunch on valentine’s day, writing: "Love is your husband cooking you valentines lunch."

We're wishing Stephen a speedy recovery!

Although viewers missed Stephen, viewers are delighted that the show is finally back, with one writing: "So happy it’s back #Gogglebox," while another person added: "Genuinely very happy to see these guys back on my TV. Giles is comedy gold #Gogglebox."

