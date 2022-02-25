Julianne Hough shows off dancer's physique in leotard as Brooks Laich divorce is finalized Julianne Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich in 2020

Julianne Hough has shown off her dancer's physique as she prepares for the upcoming ABC series Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

The actress and dancer, whose divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich was finalized on Tuesday, took to social media to share a quick behind the scenes moment, revealing she was wearing a black and pink leotard, a reference to the character of Penny from 80s classic Dirty Dancing.

"Channeling my inner Penny," Julianne quipped as she swept her hair back from her face.

The 33-year-old filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution according to court documents obtained by People. "The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," the declaration read.

She has also waived her right to spousal support from the former hockey player. Their agreement is uncontested.

The pair split in May 2020 after three years of marriage.

Julianne wore the leotard, reminiscent of Penny from Dirty Dancing

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said at the time in a statement.

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Julianne filed for divorce in November 2020.

The pair split in 2020

Step Into… The Movies will air Sunday 20 March 20 on ABC, and will see siblings Julianne and Derek joined by choreographers and dancers to recreate some of the most legendary cinematic performances in the one-hour dance special.

Among the movies serving as inspiration are Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, and La La Land.

