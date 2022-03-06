Murder In Provence viewers have same complaint about new Roger Allam drama The detective series is set in France

BritBox's new detective series, Murder In Provence, landed on the streaming platform this week and viewers have made the same complaint about the show.

Endeavour's Roger Allam stars as French Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque alongside Father Brown's Nancy Carroll, who plays his romantic partner Marine Bonnet in the three-part series, which is set in Aix-en-Provence.

The whodunnit follows the couple as they investigate the murders and mysteries in their idyllic city. It is based on a series of novels by Canadian author Mary Lou Longworth, who writes under the moniker ML Longworth and has lived in Aix for 25 years.

Viewers took to Twitter to make the same complaint about the series, pointing out that despite playing French characters living in Aix-en-Provence, most of the actors are English or American.

One person tweeted: "It really bothers me that no one in #MurderInProvence actually speaks French," while another confused viewer posed the question: "Why is this a British cast playing French characters?"

Some viewers complained about the new series

A third person wrote: "Just started #MurderInProvence on #Britbox and while I like the leads, the dialogue explicitly referring to their "Frenchness" is distracting because of their pronounced English accents. So far there is literally no one French or even with a French accent," while another added: "I'm not sure why American actress Keala Settle is playing a French character using an English accent but alright let's go with it."

Other fans of the series took to Twitter to praise the charming drama, with one person writing: "Stumbled upon fabulous new series #MurderInProvence. Intelligent writing and cast with no stupid plot twist," while another added: "Love #MurderInProvence good twisty mysteries with a charming cast."

Other fans praised the "intelligent" writing

A third person commented: "I've just finished watching all three episodes of #MurderInProvence! I really enjoyed them and I hope there'll be a second season!"

Murder in Provence season one is available to watch on BritBox.

