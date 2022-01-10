A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton breaks silence following shock marriage split The star stunned fans with her announcement

Laura Hamilton has jetted abroad following her shock split from husband Alex Goward.

The A Place in the Sun star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot with her followers showcasing a stunning vista featuring palm trees and the ocean.

WATCH: Laura Hamilton shows off incredible home as she prepares to move house

"Hello sunshine….," she captioned the photo, which was taken in San Pedro, Spain. Laura, 39, chose to disable the comments on her post.

It comes just one day after Laura announced the end of her 13-year marriage to Alex. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Laura shared a photo of a printed Dr. Seuss quote that read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

Laura has headed to Spain following the end of her marriage

She wrote: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."

Laura and broker Alex married in 2012 and share two young children together, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six.

The star shares two children with estranged husband Alex

Shortly before announcing the end of her marriage, Laura revealed that the family were moving out of their home in the exclusive residential Webb Estate in Croydon.

Sharing a video montage that began with a picture of Laura posing in her garden, she wrote, in part, on Instagram: "I wish I could say I look like this photo right now but I don't because, since the start of the new year we have been packing up our home ready to move…

The former couple pictured together with son Rocco in 2015

"Today we close the door and say goodbye to a home that we have loved and enjoyed for the last 9 years - the longest I have lived anywhere in my entire adult life!

"It was a home that we transformed (as you can see in the photos), but MORE importantly it was a home where we created some incredible memories that we will cherish forever…"

