7 shows to watch if you loved 1883

1883 was met with acclaim for viewers and critics alike, and following the news that there won’t be a follow-up second series, the show has left a wild west-sized gap in our lives! So from modern hits to even westerns set in space, here are our top recommendations of what to watch if you adored the show…

Walker

Starring Supernatural's Jared Padalecki as someone other than Sam Winchester (we know, right?!), this reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger follows Cordell Walker, who returns home from an undercover assignment to find his family in chaos at home. The second season is set to conclude this week, so it is the perfect time to catch up!

Westworld

This critically acclaimed show, with a sci-fi twist, takes place in a world where all of your wild west fantasies can come true. Of course, it is really a theme park and the people who inhabit it are extremely realistic artificial intelligence, but when did that ever do anyone any harm?

Firefly

Fancy a western caper set in space? The series follows the crew of Serenity who live on the fringes of society taking on missions in space. The show only lasted for one season but was so beloved by fans, it was granted a follow-up film.

Godless

Are you a fan of Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery? You’ll love this one! The synopsis reads: "Notorious criminal Frank Griffin and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode, a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher, an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town… governed mainly by women.

"When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier."

The Son

Like 1883, The Son spans across generations as it follows an increasingly desperate Texas ranger, Eli McCullough, as it looks at his family’s history over 150 years. Eli becomes slowly desperate to ensure his legacy by building a ranch and oil dynasty, only to be pitted against his neighbor, Pedro Garcia.

Preacher

This Neo-Western drama follows Jesse, a preacher who has a crisis of faith before being imbibed with incredible power - and learning there is more to this world than he ever realized. Joined by Cassidy and Tulip, he goes on a journey to try and (literally) find God - while being persuaded by those who want his amazing power back.

Justified

Starring Timothy Olyphant, this hit show follows Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, who has his own brand of justice which makes him hated among criminals - and puts him at odds with the US Marshals Service. After his work in Miami goes wrong, he is reassigned to Eastern Kentucky.

