Tim McGraw's fans applaud his incredible performance with Faith Hill following memorable show The country singers share three daughters

Tim McGraw has had a busy few months career-wise, and he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon!

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughter shares support for famous dad in rare photo

The award-winning artist took to the stage at The American Rodeo on Sunday night in Texas for one very memorable performance with his wife Faith Hill.

Bringing the house down as they belted out his songs to the adoring crowds, Tim later shared photos from the event on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill makes heartbreaking confession about her and Tim McGraw's family

"Thanks for having us," he wrote, as followers were quick to sing his praises. "It was one heck of a show!" one wrote, while another commented: "You were amazing!" A third added: "Was that James Dutton singing?" referring to Tim's alter-ego in the hit show 1883.

MORE: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's incredible Nashville mega-mansion

READ: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill

During the event, Tim and Faith were pictured taking a break from their performance to share a brief kiss, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Tim looked dapper in a maroon suit and black cowboy hat and co-ordinating cowboy boots, while Faith dazzled in a metallic pantsuit with a plunging neckline, teamed with black pumps and statement jewellery.

Tim McGraw shared photos from his latest performance with Faith Hill

The couple's performance follows shortly after the pair's hit show 1883 came to a shocking end, following ten gripping episodes.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were 'bawling' reading the heartbreaking finale script for 1883

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's health diagnosis revealed

The Yellowstone prequel series pulled out all the stops as it concluded the story of the Duttons' perilous journey West across the Great Plains, featuring not one but two shocking deaths in the finale.

Tim and Faith have had incredible careers

Creator Taylor Sheridan has revealed that there will sadly not be a second season of the Faith and Tim led drama as we know it.

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: Faith Hill's unexpected answer to Tim McGraw's marriage proposal sparks major reaction

The American screenwriter confirmed that the story of the Dutton family's humble beginning in the late 19th century has wrapped up for good, but that fans will continue to see more through the recently announced 1932 prequel spinoff, which will move ahead almost 50 years and follow the Dutton family during the Great Depression.

The celebrity couple with their daughters

Details regarding the cast and release date of the new series are being kept under wraps for now, but it seems likely that viewers can expect a brand new cast playing grown-up versions of Margaret and James' children and their own descendants.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie causes a stir in video you need to see

MORE: Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest Instagram post

Given the franchises' penchant for flashbacks, Faith, Tim and Isabel could also reprise their roles in the new series.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.