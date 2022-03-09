Netflix confirms another beloved series is ending - and fans are not happy Are you sad to see this show end?

Netflix is ending a beloved show after four seasons, and fans are not happy about it.

MORE: Netflix’s new drama Heartstopper is set to be their next big show - see first look

It's been confirmed that coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The series focuses on Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl who deals with the everyday pressures of high school from love to family and schoolwork.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Never Have I Ever?

The disappointing announcement comes ahead of the release of the show's third season, which will premiere this summer. A release date for the fourth and final instalment hasn't been set yet, but it seems likely that viewers will be able to watch it sometime in 2023.

MORE: 7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

MORE: Love is Blind season three could arrive on Netflix sooner than you think

Following the news, fans have been quick to turn to social media to vent their frustrations. One upset viewer tweeted: "It's ending after the 4th season?!? I'm gonna miss this show so much! I've never related to show this much before. I hope they end it well since they know season 4 is going to be the last one."

Never Have I Ever will end with it's fourth season

Another said: "Aww, I love #NeverHaveIEver. I'm sad it's ending after season four, but I understand the decision," while a third added: "Noooooooo why only four seasons," followed by a string of crying face emojis.

MORE: Viewers all saying the same thing after learning the real age of this Never Have I Ever actor

The show, which is co-created by actor and writer Mindy Kaling, has been a huge hit with audiences since it first debuted on the streaming site in 2020. Although not much is known about what will happen in the new episodes, the cliffhanger finale of season two teased that the love triangle between Devi, Ben and Paxton is set to get even more dramatic.

In a statement, Mindy and co-creator Lang Fisher said that they "can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures". They added: "Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.