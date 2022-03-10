Grantchester's Robson Green teases 'incredibly dark' season seven ahead of premiere

It's not long now until ITV's much-loved detective drama, Grantchester, returns to our screens - and we simply cannot wait.

Star of the series, Robson Green, has taken to Instagram ahead of the season premiere on Friday to tease the "incredibly dark" series seven.

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the new series?

Posting a photo of his character, DI Geordie Keating, and Tom Brittney's Reverend Will Davenport looking very serious, he wrote the caption: "The Unholy Pleasures of Grantchester are back! Tune in tomorrow 9pm ITV. Likeable, charming and incredibly dark at times, this drama is one of those rare hybrids where levity and humour come from the most challenging situations. @itv @masterpiecepbs @pbs @jonathanfordphoto."

Fans were quick to comment on the post to express their excitement for the latest season. One fan wrote: "I can't wait. I love Grantchester," while another added: "Can’t wait. Love it [heart emoji]."

A third viewer hoped for a brighter future for Robson's character, who faced a personal struggle in the last series: "I've been counting down the days - hoping things pick up for Geordie this season."

Robson teased the upcoming series on Instagram

At the end of season six, we saw Geordie and his wife Cathy's relationship start to suffer as the gruff detective struggled to cope with the personal demons that had haunted him since he fought in the war.

When we meet him in series seven, he is living with Will in the vicarage. Describing Geordie's lack of confidence following his struggles with Cathy, Robson told RadioTimes.com: "He is a shadow of his former self, he’s like a fish out of water. There’s a lot of scope for odd couple behaviour – Will is definitely Jack Lemmon and Geordie is Walter Matthau.

"It’s a very simple tale for Geordie, a long time ago he met the love of his life in Cathy, then he lost her and now he has to try and win her back," he added.

Viewers can't wait for the new series

The upcoming season will be set in the summer of 1959 while wedding season is in full swing in Cambridge.

The official synopsis reads: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

Grantchester returns to ITV on Friday, March 11 at 9pm.

