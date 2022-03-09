ITV's Our House: Rupert Penry-Jones' surprising connection to Bridgerton star The actor plays Toby in the new drama

ITV's new thriller, Our House, boasts an impressive cast list that includes stars from Line of Duty, Downton Abbey and The Fall. One of the most recognisable actors on the show is Rupert Penry-Jones, who drama fans will recognise as DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel and Adam Carter in Spooks.

While Rupert is one of the UK's most well-known TV actors, viewers may be surprised to know that he isn't the only star in his family as he shares a familial connection with Bridgerton actress Polly Walker.

Rupert's brother, fellow actor Laurence Penry-Jones, is married to Polly, making the Our House star her brother-in-law.

Viewers will know Polly for her role as the ambitious Portia Featherington in the Bridgerton series, who is determined to make beneficial matches for her three daughters. She also played Gill Biggeloe in Line of Duty.

Polly and Laurence tied the knot in 2008, one year after Rupert married his own wife, Dervla Kirwan, who is also an actress.

Rupert's sister-in-law, Polly Walker, plays Portia Featherington in Bridgerton

Dervla recently appeared in Harlan Coben's The Stranger on Netflix, where she played the suspicious Corrine Price, wife to Richard Armitage's Adam.

Rupert and Dervla first met in 2001 when they were both working on a production of JB Priestley's Dangerous Corner. Following a three year engagement, they got married in 2007 and now share two children, 17-year-old Florence and 15-year-old Peter.

Rupert's wife, Dervla Kirwan, plays Corrine Price in The Stranger

Rupert is currently starring in ITV's Our House, playing Fi Lawson's new love interest, Toby. For those who have yet to watch the drama, it stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton as estranged couple Bram and Fi Lawson. When Fi returns home one day to find her house has been sold and a new couple moving in, she insists a mistake has been made as she scrambles to find out where her husband is.

Our House continues on ITV on Wednesday at 9pm. The whole boxset is available to stream on ITV Hub.

