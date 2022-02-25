Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie looks so different in Grantchester season seven Grantchester will be back in March

Who’s excited for the return of Grantchester? Season seven is set to land in March, and ITV have treated us to a first look at the new series, which welcomes Charlotte Ritchie as a guest star to the hit show.

In the clip, Charlotte looks completely different with curly blonde hair as she appears to be someone well aquatinted with Will Davenport as Cathy’s niece, and accuses him of acting 'vicar-y'.

WATCH: Charlotte Ritchie is set to guest star on Grantchester

Chatting about her character, Robson Green told ITV: "To have actors of the calibre of Charlotte Ritchie in the show is a real acknowledgement of the quality of Grantchester. Charlotte is a big hitter, she’s A-list and she’s a triple threat because she has that lovely ability not only to play serious issues but she can bring levity to them as well, in a very similar way that Al Weaver does.

"No matter how serious a situation Charlotte can bring humour where, on paper, there is none. She brings a really likeable aspect to the arc that Tom is pursuing in terms of true love."

We can't wait to find out more about her character

Tessa Peake-Jones added: "It was absolutely glorious! She’s a gorgeous young woman and Ghosts is my favourite programme on television at the moment so I was already a huge fan of hers before she stepped onto the set of Grantchester. This programme is known for its friendliness and family feel and everyone just ticks along so brilliantly together both in front of and behind the camera and Charlotte just felt like another member of the family, she’s lovely!"

Charlotte famously played Nurse Barbara in the hit show Call the Midwife before her character was killed off in 2018. Chatting to Radio Times about her exit at the time, the Ghosts actress revealed that it was a "bad idea" to sit down and watch her death scene with her mum, explaining: "In a way it helped that she could turn and see I was still here. But, overall… really bad idea.”

She added that she missed her fan favourite role, saying: "I miss Call the Midwife and I miss being Barbara at the table with Trixie.” We can’t wait to see what she has in store in her Grantchester role!

