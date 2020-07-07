Linda Robson was appearing on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women when she revealed the tragic loss of her beloved family member.

MORE: Loose Women star Linda Robson transforms garden into rooftop cinema

Loading the player...

WATCH: Linda Robson reveals tragic loss of family member

Linda's pet bulldog Ernie, who was a part of her family for four years, sadly had to be put down recently. Speaking to her Loose Women co-stars, the Birds of a Feather actress opened up about the sad story. "My grandchildren are absolutely distraught and so is my daughter Bobby, whose dog it was really, he was part of the family," she explained.

MORE: Loose Women's Linda Robson catches granddaughter Betsy lying in very cheeky video

Linda was appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women when she revealed the sad news

"We were with him when he passed away, he was in a vet over in Hendon, we got there about six o'clock and we stayed with him until ten o'clock. He had a spinal injury, we don't know how it happened but apparently it's quite common in French bulldogs and sausage dogs, and he was just lying on the floor with one of those cones round his head, and he couldn't move."

The 62-year-old, who was visibly emotional while telling the story, continued: "And then we had to make the decision when it was time to give him the injections, it was one of the hardest things. Bobby kept saying 'Shall we do it now?' […] and then we got a phone call saying 'you better come and see him' and then we all went. We're just waiting for his ashes now [...] our house feels completely different."

The actress is a regular on the ITV show

The actress, who wiped away tears as she spoke, also opened up about how much of Ernie's personality had such a positive impact on their household: "We'd had him four years and not long after we got him we found out he was deaf. He was the loveliest little dog. Even though he couldn't hear, when you came in the house, I don't know if it was the vibrations or he could smell us or whatever, but he'd come running down the stairs to see us. He was a little character."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.