Amy Schumer reveals real reason she was recast in Barbie movie The role was recast with Margot Robbie taking on the title character

Amy Schumer has opened up about why she decided to leave the Barbie movie after citing scheduling conflicts. The Trainwreck actress spoke candidly about the real reason behind her quitting the role to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that it was due to creative differences instead.

MORE: Amy Schumer talks getting 'in some trouble' ahead of Oscars hosting gig

She explained: "[The studio] definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," going on the reveal that while she wanted Barbie to be an inventor, the studio suggested that she could invent a pair of high heels made from jell-o. Amy added that she realized it wasn’t right for her after the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahniks after she was announced as the title role.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy is set to star in Life and Beth

She continued: "The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’" The role for the upcoming flick ultimately went to Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie, who is set to be joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken.

MORE: Amy Schumer 'outs' the news that Superbad star Michael Cera has welcomed a baby

MORE: Amy Schumer shares update about son's health diagnosis

Amy said there were scheduling conflicts at the time

Chatting about playing Barbie to Vogue back in June 2021, Margot said: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, I know what that movie is going to be, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.