ITV's latest thriller, Our House, concluded on Thursday night with a shock ending that left viewers reeling. Now that Bram and Fi's story has come to an end, fans may be wondering if another series is on the cards.

Read on to find out if Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton will be back for another instalment of the gripping show.

Will there be another series of Our House?

It seems unlikely that there will be another season of the ITV drama.

The show is based on Louise Candlish's best-selling novel of the same name, which is a stand-alone story. Since the thriller has stayed fairly true to the book, it's probable that the story will end after one season.

Star of the show, Martin, insisted that the drama would be a limited series in a recent interview. "I think these days, people are far too afraid to just let something be - I think you can run the risk of spoiling a great original with a bad sequel, and I've seen that happen several times," he told RadioTimes.com.

The series came to an end on Thursday night

He continued: "I think there is something psychological in your head when you go, 'this is it, this is the one-off drama', and you commit to it fully, and we're not coming back."

"I think there's something really appealing in that as an actor, you know, where we just knew this is a one-off, and we're all in and then it's done. There's something really exciting about that as well because you're not going to get a second chance to address everything that goes wrong in the first, so you're really committed."

Martin Compston has said the show is a limited series

For those who have yet to catch up on the drama, it stars Martin and Tuppence as estranged couple Bram and Fi Lawson. When Fi returns home one day to find her house has been sold and a new couple moving in, she insists a mistake has been made as her life starts to spiral out of control.

The full boxset of Our House is available to stream on ITV Hub.

