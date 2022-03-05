Amy Schumer 'outs' the news that Superbad star Michael Cera has welcomed a baby Amy Schumer has a two-year-old son

Amy Schumer accidentally outed Michael Cera's new role as a father during a recent interview. The Superbad actor, who is incredibly private about his personal life, then shared that he and his wife Nadine are "right at the beginning".

The pair star together in Amy's new series Life And Beth, and as they spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Amy shared: "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby." Michael then added: "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Amy is mom to two-year-old son Gene and she recently opened up about her son's health, offering an insight into the possibility that her toddler might have autism.

The 40-year-old revealed that she is "not hoping either way" when it comes to her son Gene being diagnosed with autism, a condition his father Chris Fischer also lives with.

During the candid discussion with Chelsea Handler on the podcast, Amy said: "I think the statistics are pretty strong [that[ he will most likely have autism."

The Trainwreck actress elaborated: "Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum."

Michael and Nadine welcomed their child recently

Gene will have to wait until he is older to receive an official diagnosis.

"He's two and a half and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn't come until later and I can say honestly I don't have a preference either way," she continued, concluding: "You just want your kids to be healthy and happy."

Amy Schumer gave birth to Gene in May 2019

Amy's husband, American chef Chris Fischer has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

The stand-up comic revealed this news in her 2019 Netflix Special Growing. Yet, she doesn't see autism as a negative concept, saying: "How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing."

