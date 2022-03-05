Amy Schumer shares update about son's health diagnosis

Amy Schumer has opened up about her son's health, sharing a recent update with fans about her two-year-old, Gene. During a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, the comedian offered an insight into the possibility that her toddler might have autism.

The 40-year-old revealed that she is "not hoping either way" when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer being diagnosed with autism, a condition his father Chris Fischer also lives with. During the candid discussion with Chelsea Handler on the podcast, Schumer said: "I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism."

The Trainwreck actress elaborated: "Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum." The conversation segued back to her son, Gene, who will have to wait until he is older to receive an official diagnosis.

"He's two and a half and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn't come until later and I can say honestly I don't have a preference either way," Schumer continued, concluding: "You just want your kids to be healthy and happy."

Amy Schumer gave birth to Gene in May 2019

Schumer's husband, American chef Chris Fischer has also been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The stand-up comic revealed this news in her 2019 Netflix Special "Growing." Yet, Schumer doesn't see autism as a wholly negative concept, saying: "How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing."

The couple married in 2018

She continued: "My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?"

The comedian gave birth to Gene back in May 2019, a year after she and her husband Chris were married in a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. The couple initially met through Amy's personal assistant, who also happens to be Chris's sister.