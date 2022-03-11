Who is starring in Grantchester season seven? The new cast members Robson Green and Tom Brittney are welcoming some new faces

Grantchester is finally back on our screens for a new series and viewers could not be more excited. All of the usual faces including Robson Green and Tom Brittney are coming back for the new episodes, but they're bringing some new faces too. Check out the cast of Grantchester series seven below…

Who is in the cast of Grantchester?

Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport and Robson Green as DI George 'Geordie' Keating are, of course, reprising their roles and the leading duo.

WATCH: Grantchester series seven has new faces joining

Other recognisable faces including Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch and Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating.

Who are the new stars of Grantchester series seven?

One major new character joining for the new series is Charlotte Ritchie. TV fans will instantly recognise the actress thanks to her many roles in other popular shows.

She's perhaps best-known for playing Barbara Gilbert in BBC midwifery drama Call the Midwife, however, Charlotte has also appeared in titles such as Netflix's Feel Good, Dead Pixels and Channel 4 comedy, Fresh Meat.

Some familiar faces are returning

Grantchester is also known for its other notable appearances from familiar TV faces who appear in guest starring roles. Some actors appearing in the upcoming episodes include The Split actress Ellora Torchia, Official Secrets star Janie Dee and Gentleman Jack actor Michael D. Xavier. We can't wait to see who they play!

Charlotte Ritchie has joined the cast

What is Grantchester series seven about?

The official synopsis reads: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

Ellora Torchia is also joining

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

