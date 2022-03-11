Our House: viewers are seriously divided by ITV drama's finale Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton led the cast

Our House on ITV has been keeping viewers entertained for the past four evenings and the final instalment provided even more drama on Thursday evening. But it seems the ending left many watching at home divided by how the story was wrapped up.

The mini-series told the story of Fi and Bram, played by Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston respectively, as husband and wife battling the complexities of divorce, when all of a sudden Fi comes home to find her house has been sold from underneath her. But the finale left some fans unimpressed. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

Taking to social media, some were left with more questions after the finale. One person wrote: "#OurHouse on #ITV. Disappointing ending, but worse was that I can't understand how the scammers latched onto the victims. Massive plot hole or did I miss something?"

Another added: "I want to know why none of the neighbours didn't notice a huge removal van in their road taking all the furniture and let's face it they had lots... Utterly farcical."

A third also noticed this plot hole, tweeting: "None of their neighbours/friends noticed or heard a removal van at night and Bram standing along from it. There's always a curtain twitcher #OurHouse."

The finale saw Fi find out the truth behind her house being sold

However, others were gripped throughout and took to social media to praise the show. "Well I'm still reeling from the #OurHouse finale," said a viewer.

"What a story! I'm glad it didn't go down the fairytale ending but my word poor Bram; Thought he was putting everything right but still screwed it up. Such powerful performances from @martin_compston @Tuppence thank you."

Another fan wrote: "#OurHouse bravo, a brilliant gripping drama, unhappy with the ending for the boys' sake. Many twists and turns."

Thursday evening's episode saw the story come to its conclusion as Fi began to learn the truth about what had happened to her husband and their family home. She soon found out that her new boyfriend, Toby, whose real name was Mike (Rupert Penry-Jones), was behind the ordeal as he had been blackmailing Bram after his car accident which saw a young girl tragically die.

Bram, played by Martin Compston, had a sad ending

Starting to put the pieces together, Fi decides to text Mike from Bram's phone and asks to meet him. Mike arrives at the flat and while the devastated mum berates him for attempting to ruin her life by blackmailing her husband, she secretly laces his wine with sleeping pills and anti-depressants.

After realising Mike had died, Fi contacts her friend Merle who tries to help her cover the crime. But it then transpired that Bram had recorded a confession and suicide note, admitting to the car accident and saying his wife had nothing to do with the death of Mike. This, however, means her lie to the police had been exposed.

As a devastated Fi listens to the heartbreaking recording, clips of Bram wading into a river are played. It is revealed that Bram had travelled to Switzerland to end his life and drowned himself in a river after recording his confession.

