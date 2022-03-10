The shocking ending of ITV's Our House explained Find out what went down at No. 91 Trinity Avenue

ITV's gripping new thriller, Our House, has gripped viewers ever since it debuted its first episode on Monday. With more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, the drama has kept TV lovers guessing all the way through.

MORE: ITV's Our House: viewers all saying same thing about episode three

With the series drawing to a shocking conclusion on Thursday night, read on to find out what exactly happened at the end of episode four...

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the ITV thriller?

Our House ending explained

At the end of episode three, fans watched as Fi became suspicious of her new boyfriend, Toby, whose real name is Mike. As it turns out, Mike had been secretly blackmailing Bram into selling the family home, with the help of Wendy. The scheming pair had been responsible for Bram causing the car accident which killed an eight-year-old girl.

MORE: Meet the cast of ITV's gripping new thriller Our House

MORE: Martin Compston talks filming 'tough emotional' scenes in new ITV thriller Our House

Starting to put the pieces together, Fi decides to text Mike from Bram's phone and asks to meet him. Mike arrives at the flat and while the devastated mum berates him for attempting to ruin her life by blackmailing her husband, she secretly laces his wine with sleeping pills and anti-depressants.

Fi murders Mike by spiking his wine

After taking a few sips, Mike realises what has happened, but it's too late. He dies.

Fi then calls on her friend and neighbour Merle to help her cover up the murder. Fi starts to panic, realising that a court of law would definitely see the murder as "premeditated".

MORE: Grantchester's Robson Green teases 'incredibly dark' season seven ahead of premiere

Merle helps Fi to cover it up, deciding that if they are to get away with it, the police must believe that Toby and Mike are two different people. When questioned by the police, Fi states that she doesn't recognise Mike. She later discovers that a huge sum of money has been deposited into her account.

Fi calls Merle for help after killing Mike

After returning home, she hears the ring of the doorbell and is presented with an audio recording of her missing husband. In an attempt to protect his wife, Bram recorded himself, admitting to killing the young girl and selling the house without Fi's knowledge. Unfortunately, he also includes the fact that Mike had adopted the false identity of Toby in order to infiltrate Fi's life.

As a devastated Fi listens to the heartbreaking recording, clips of Bram wading into a river are played. It is revealed that Bram had travelled to Switzerland to end his life and drowned himself in a river after recording his confession.

Bram confesses to the car accident before ending his life

Bram's final act of love for his family turns out to have dire consequences for his wife, who is then marched out of her house by the police after her lie about not knowing Mike is exposed. As she exits the house, she sees Merle being interviewed by police in the doorway.

The series closes with a shot of their family home - a once joyful place, now ruined by Bram and Fi's crimes.

The full boxset of Our House is available to stream on ITV Hub.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.