Gogglebox: Heartbreak for one family as they announce devastating death The Malones have been on the show since 2014

Some sad news for Gogglebox fans. The Malone family have taken to social media to announce the death of one of their beloved rottweilers.

They shared a snapshot on their official Instagram showing Tom Sr. kissing their dog Lucy gently on the head and wrote: "Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy. She fought right to the end to stay with us.

"Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us. Rest In Peace Sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts."

Fans were quick to offer their condolences to the family – as were their Gogglebox co-stars. Izzi Warner – who appears on the show with sister Ellie – wrote, "Rest in peace sweet girl [love heart] thinking of you all xx." "Thanks Izzi, we are heartbroken," they wrote in response.

Dave and Shirley from the show also reached out: "Sorry to hear that Tom, love Dave and Shirley." "@dave_shirl_gogglebox thank you, she was so brave x," the family replied, while co-star Stephen Webb added, "Sorry to hear this! Sending hugs xxx."

A fan sweetly noted: "Aww I'm so sorry to hear this. When you became part of the Gogglebox family so did they and we love watching them too. Sleep tight and run over that rainbow bridge Lucy. Loads of love to you all xxxxx."

The Malones have appeared on Gogglebox since 2014 and have proved to be hugely popular with viewers. Away from TV screens, dad Tom is a lorry driver, while mum Julie works as a receptionist. Tom Jr - who has since left the series - works as a model and choreographer while his brother Shaun is a football coach.

Following his exit, Tom Jr. revealed the one thing the cast are not allowed to do on the show – drink alcohol. He told The Sun, "We weren't allowed to order or drink alcohol, because I don't think the show would work if we were all there slurring our words. It would be a different type of show!"

