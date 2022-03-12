Grantchester viewers all saying the same thing as new character makes debut in series seven The detective drama has returned to screens

The seventh series of Grantchester arrived on ITV on Friday night, much to the delight of fans of the detective drama.

The new series kicked things off with another mysterious murder in the idyllic Cambridgeshire village and introduced viewers to a number of new faces, including a new love interest for Will Davenport, played by Ellora Torchia, who we think we'll be seeing more of in future episodes. However, taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, viewers were quick to discuss another new star who has joined the show as a series regular: Outlander and Gentleman Jack star Michael D. Xavier.

The 44-year-old actor, who is also known for his extensive theatre career, is playing Geordie's new boss DCI Elliot Wallace. As viewers learnt in the first episode, he is less than impressed with the detective's unconventional partnership with the Reverand.

One fan said: "Cracking first episode of new #Grantchester series. So good to have Will, Geordie, Leonard and so many favourite characters back on our screens. Lovely to see @michaelxavierUK too!"

Michael D. Xavier plays Geordie's new boss DCI Elliot Wallace

Another echoed this, writing: "How wonderful to have Grantchester back! And this time with the added bonus of @michaelxavierUK, always lovely to see you on TV sir!" while a third added: "S7 of Grantchester is off to a great start! Excited for next week!"

For those who are unfamiliar with the popular drama, it follows a Cambridgeshire clergyman named Will Davenport, who joins forces with Inspector Geordie Keating to help him investigate mysterious crimes in their small, tightly-knit community.

Michael first revealed that he would be joining the show back in August 2021. Sharing a snap of himself in costume, he told his Twitter followers: "Feeling fortunate and grateful to have joined @GrantchesterUK for season 7.

He continued: "The cast led by the brilliant Robson Green and @tombrittney and director @TimFywell have been so welcoming and supportive. So proud to be part of this fantastic series. #Grantchester."

