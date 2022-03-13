Kate Garraway reveals she gets 'tearful' over relationship with Derek Draper The Good Morning Britain presenter opened up about her husband

Kate Garraway has opened up about her relationship with her husband Derek Draper amid his ongoing health battle.

MORE: Kate Garraway treats daughter Darcey to incredible night out after a 'tough' week

The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that she gets "quite tearful" about the "huge trust" that her husband puts in her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway describes the emotional moment her husband Derek was able to hug their son Billy

In a recent interview with the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, she explained how their relationship is changing. "I'm not sure that we've ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love," she said.

"He puts huge trust in me. He just says, 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I'm worthy of that trust'.

MORE: Kate Garraway's moving words to nurse who's looking after her husband Derek Draper

MORE: Kate Garraway suffers major setback amid Derek's health battle

"But I've got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn't it?"

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

The news broadcaster went on to admit that the one "positive thing" to come out of their ideal was "certainty of each other".

Fans on Twitter have praised Kate for being so open about her journey with Derek, with one person writing: "In sickness and in health, you have been amazing." Another fan commented: "Stay strong you beautiful lady."

Kate also opened up about Derek's current condition while appearing on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday. After explaining that it was "touch-and-go" for her husband during his time in hospital in 2020, she said: "Actually, even now, the virus has obviously left his system, but even now he's in a very challenging position. All his organs have been damaged in some way so he's not out of the woods but he is still here."

In February this year, Kate revealed that her husband, whom she married in 2005, is still "terribly affected by Covid" and that the illness has "undoubtedly" impacted his "brain connections to his body".

Kate opened up about Derek's current condition on Sunday

Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus. He stayed in intensive care for months before being discharged a year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

The GMB presenter recently accompanied Derek on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico in search of groundbreaking new medical treatment. Derek is due to return to Mexico for 28 days this month.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.