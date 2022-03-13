Phillip Schofield breaks silence after Holly Willoughby pulls out of Dancing on Ice last minute The This Morning star will be presenting the skating show solo

Phillip Schofield has spoken out after Holly Willoughby revealed she would not be appearing on this weekend's Dancing on Ice after testing positive of COVID-19.

MORE: Holly Willoughby tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Dancing on Ice semi-final

Phillip, who has a close friendship with his This Morning co-star, shared on a photo on his social media with a sweet message to Holly after the news was announced.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield close to tears on This Morning

"Gutted that my mate won't be with me on @dancingonice tonight," he wrote alongside a selfie of the pair, adding: "Get well soon darlin," followed by a love-heart emoji.

The broadcaster then shared a video from backstage, showing his name on a marker on the studio floor, before zooming in on Holly's and panning to an empty spot next to him.

MORE: Phillip Schofield: Inside his sweet relationship with daughters Molly & Ruby

MORE: Brendan Cole: why did he leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Phillip posted this selfie to his Instagram Stories

On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final." Phillip will be presenting the skating competition solo.

Fans will also miss Holly on This Morning from next week while she recovers. Though it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

Holly's COVID-19 positive result comes after Phillip was forced to miss out on his presenting duties back in February when he contracted the virus. However, unlike this week's show, Holly was joined by fellow ITV star Stephen Mulhern who filled in for Phillip.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals shock after dog Bailey 'ate' her £380 hoover

Holly will not join Phillip for this weekend's show

But the In For a Penny host won't be making an appearance for the semi-final due to his own recent health issues. Fans began to be concerned on Saturday evening after he was missing from the latest episode of Saturday Night Takeaway with co-stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Taking to Twitter to address his absence from the show, Stephen wrote: "Hello all, Sorry I've been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages. I've had some time off and been resting up on doctor's orders."

"I'm on the mend, I'm happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon. In the meantime I'll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.

"Please don't miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen. X."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.