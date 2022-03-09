Ruth Langsford got her co-stars and followers talking this week when she wore a patterned top that divided opinion over whether it looked more like ice cream or cake – and over whether it was a wise choice in the first place!

The stylish 61-year-old looked elegant as ever in a short clip she shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Filmed as she strode down the Loose Women corridor behind the scenes at ITV, Ruth could be seen smiling and twirling for the camera as she wore a beige, pink, yellow and blue jumper with beige trousers and a pair of pretty pink heels.

In the caption, the presenter revealed why her outfit had proved controversial.

The mum-of-one wrote: "Some said I looked like a Neopolitan ice cream, others likened me to a Battenburg cake!! All I know is I LOVE this jumper I wore on @loosewomen on Monday.

"Jumper Autograph @marksandspencer Faux Leather 'Evie' trousers also @marksandspencer Pink suede court shoes very old @topshop Styled by @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle #studiostyle #loosewomen #whatiwore #ootd #fashion #style #marksandspencer #topshop."

Ruth's fans couldn't agree on her outfit

In the clip, Ruth's blonde hair was styled in its usual bob and the star kept her makeup soft and neutral.

Some of the star's followers weren't too impressed with the look, commenting: "Sorry, don't like this outfit, especially the trousers," "Sorry too mumsy for me," and: "It's a no to the jumper I'm afraid..."

Many of her fans rushed to support her, however, declaring their love for her clothing choices. One gushed: "Yes both! A mixture of both foods! Love it!!"

The star looks fabulous whether dressed up or down

Others enthused: "Love this outfit," "I love the colours, you look fab Ruth," and: "What a fab outfit!!" Regardless of her fashion critics, Ruth was clearly feeling buoyant and full of energy, which isn't surprising as she leads a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise and fruit and veg.

On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her meal prep for the next day, which included a fresh ham and tomato salad and a healthy-looking green juice.

