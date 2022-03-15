Why isn't Loose Women on ITV? Find out details after show pulled from air The daytime show will not air for the rest of this week

Loose Women is a staple on daytime TV, so viewers may be wondering why the chat show is not being aired on Tuesday.

Immediately after This Morning finished at 12.30pm, which saw Phillip Schofield host alongside Jodie Gibson, the ITV news was shown. Following that, the coverage of the Cheltenham Races then began at 12.50pm.

The beloved chat show, which often sees stars such as Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha, Judi Love and Kaye Adams appear on the panel to discuss a range of topics and current affairs, will not be airing for the rest of the week due to the coverage of the races.

Cheltenham is one of the biggest events in the horse racing calendar. Coverage will be fronted by Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani on the first day, while Love Island star Chris Hughes and horse racing pundits including AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh will give their input on the events afterwards.

Loose Women is not on for the rest of the week

However, fans can look forward to catching up with the Loose Ladies on Monday 21 March when it returns to its usual schedule.

Meanwhile, Monday's episode saw some regulars on the show gather to chat about what's going on in the world, but one moment even saw Ruth Langsford open up about her recent transformation!

"I took the plunge at the weekend, got my eyebrows tattooed," she said at the start of the show. "They are still a work in progress but I'm quite pleased with them."

The show will be back on Monday 21 March

ITV co-star Nadia Sawalha added: "They look great, I'm so jealous." However, fellow Loose lady Carol McGiffin was seemingly less impressed. Ruth continued: "Carol was horrified this morning when I was showing her on my Instagram, the tattoo, like: [buzzing noise]."

Ruth went on to say that the procedure wasn't painful, but felt "scratchy", adding that her eyebrows were feeling "a bit sore". She also revealed that she was "very happy" with the results, which will last from a year to 18 months.

