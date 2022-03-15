We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We are always in love with the outfits that Ruth Langsford wears, but her ensemble on Monday's edition of Loose Women left some fans divided.

Ahead of the show, Ruth shared a small five-second clip of herself in a pair of figure-flattering navy trousers and a lilac jumper that suited her perfectly. In a small pair of heels, Ruth strutted through the corridors and did a little spin, showing how pleased she was with her outfit that had been styled by the Mother Shoppers and Daisy Law.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford looks sensational in super chic suit

She wrote: "Team colours for @loosewomen today! Lilac jumper from @winserlondon Navy 'Gael' trousers @hobbslondon Navy suede court shoes @lkbennettlondon Styled by @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle."

Her look won a lot of praise from her fans, as one joked: "Looking fab! Why is it that I have a song running through my head…'I like the way you mauve…'"

Ruth loved her look for the show

A second said: "Such a great colour," and a third commented: "I buy a lot (read everything) from your QVC range I'd love to see you wearing it on Loose Women."

But some took issue with the ensemble, believing it to be too plain for the 61-year-old. "Sorry Ruth, boring and old fashioned," posted one, while another penned: "Ruth you are such a stunning and lovely lady, so please no more old fashioned trousers.... not on you, you're far two trendy."

And a third wrote: "I've always said they're holding you back Ruth. What a boring outfit for such a beautiful woman."

This isn't the first time that Ruth's outfits have divided followers, but on the last occasion it was because they couldn't divide what delicious delicacy she resembled.

The Loose Women star always looks so stylish

Once again, the presenter strutted down the corridors at ITV, smiling and twirling for the camera as she wore a beige, pink, yellow and blue jumper with beige trousers and a pair of pretty pink heels.

In her caption, she teased: ""Some said I looked like a Neopolitan ice cream, others likened me to a Battenburg cake!! All I know is I LOVE this jumper I wore on @loosewomen on Monday."

One follower gushed: "Yes both! A mixture of both foods! Love it!!" Others enthused: "Love this outfit," "I love the colours, you look fab Ruth," and: "What a fab outfit!!"

