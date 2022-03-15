Jane McDonald just shared some exciting news - delighted fans react! The 58-year-old revealed all on social media

Jane McDonald has taken to social media with a big announcement!

The former Loose Women star is preparing to hit the road with a brand new tour, and on Tuesday shared her excitement with fans.

WATCH: Jane McDonald gets emotional as she discusses death of her fiancé

Jane uploaded a photo showing her on stage, holding a glittering silver microphone and dressed in a red sequinned gown featuring a cowl-neck.

She wrote: “My 2022 tour starts this June - come along and join me! Find a full list of tour dates and booking details on my website jane-mcdonald.com.”

Jane shared her excitement ahead of her tour

Fans rushed to celebrate the news, with one telling Jane: “I cannot wait to see you!!!” A second remarked: “Looking forward to all the energy you all send from the stage so we can send it right back to you. Lots of Love.” And a third echoed: “Cannot wait to see you live… Dream come true.”

Followers also complemented Jane on her stunning appearance. Back in 2016 she opened up about losing a stone and a half after she took part in Sugar Free Farm.

The star appeared on Loose Women between 2004 and 2014

"I used to eat so much rubbish. I didn't realise how much rubbish I used to eat. I've always loved a pie and I was very carbohydrate-led as I was always hungry," she told the Express. "I thought it's just normal to have a big waist and a spare tyre because of my age."

She then spoke about the impact resident nutritionist Angelique Panagos had on her. "She said that I'd get a lot more energy if I just changed my diet and I looked at her with that 'whatever' look.,

Jane has spoken openly about her weight loss in the past

"But within two weeks I'd lost about 9lbs and I didn't feel hungry. I always used to be hungry and was always snacking on something, but I don't have any of that now. It's because of a change in my mindset. I used to live to eat, but now I eat to live."

