Cobra Kai star teases even more celebrity cameos in season five Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

We love Cobra Kai and can't wait for the action-packed Karate Kid spinoff series to make its return to screens with it's upcoming fifth season.

And now, one of the stars of the Netflix series has revealed that viewers can expect even more A-list celebrity cameos in the new episodes, following Carrie Underwood's surprise appearance at the end of the last season

Chatting to ET Online, Peyton List, who plays Tory Nicholls, teased: "There are definitely some cameos within season five that I feel like are just as random as the ones we've had before."

She continued: "But yeah, anyone who is a fan of Cobra Kai should come forward now because I feel like the creators will find those messages and just be like, 'All right, let's figure this out.' There's more fighters that are coming on too [and] train people in that space, which was really exciting. The boys were freaking out and they were training us."

Peyton List teased that there are so very exciting cameos in season five

As fans will know, season four delivered a surprise in the penultimate episode when the country superstar performed at the All-Valley Tournament to inspire the Cobra Kai kids with a new rendition of Survivor's The Moment of Truth. The song will be familiar to Karate Kid fans as it featured in the original 1984 film.

Carrie's appearance came about after she tweeted about how much she enjoyed watching the show back in 2020.

Carrie has said that she is a huge fan of the Netflix series

"Just started watching #kobraKai on Netflix. Ummmm... it's kinda awesome!" Carrie tweeted while watching season one of the show, which was quickly followed up with a second that read: "Guess I could've at least spelled it right. I promise I do know how to spell Cobra...I just legit thought that's the way it was spelled in the movie/show. I'll do better next time. #CobraKaiNeverDies."

The showrunners reached out to her on the off-chance she would say yes to a role, resulting in her joining the rest of the cast on set one day - much to the surprise of some of them.

Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk, previously revealed that he only learned that the singer would be showing up just a day before her performance. Peyton, meanwhile, was completely starstruck.

She gushed: "I got to go in and see her and she had her tour bus there and all of her people there. She worked it. And she also was an athlete herself. I don't know, seeing her legs on this show. She's so strong. Her legs are amazing."

