McMafia fans in uproar as BBC gangster drama is reportedly cancelled amid Ukraine crisis Were you a fan of the series?

Crime drama McMafia captivated audiences when it made its debut back in 2018, but sadly it's now been reported that it will not return for a second series.

MORE: Coleen Nolan makes fresh comment on Loose Women fall outs after taking legal action

According to The Sun, production was initially delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and lead star James Norton's busy schedule but has now been shelved for good, with an insider claiming that BBC bosses thought it would be awkward in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Were you a fan of the series?

The crime drama starred the Grantchester and Happy Valley actor as the son of a powerful Russian gangster and drew in audiences of nearly 10 million when it made its debut on British screens over four years ago. At the time, the broadcaster said it was the biggest new drama launch that year as well as one of the most popular shows on its streaming service BBC iPlayer.

MORE: 31 cancelled shows that need to be brought back

MORE: ITV's Our House: viewers have same reaction to episode one

Following the reports of its cancellation, fans have been expressing their outrage on social media. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "So @BBC have axed #McMafia??? Worst decision ever."

James Norton played the son of a Russian mafia boss in the drama

Another upset fan wrote: "2022 has been nothing but bad news now they've axed McMafia!?? I've been waiting for s2 for years," while a third added: "Such a shame #McMafia isn't returning currently. It was a really good drama."

MORE: Happy Valley season three: everything we know so far

The series was based on Misha Glenny's non-fiction book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld and focused on one of the most brutal organised crime gangs in the world.

Series one followed a man named Alex Godman, the English-raised son of an exiled Russian crime family who has spent his life trying to avoid the shadow of his family's criminal past. However, when tragedy strikes, he is drawn into the shadowy underworld of international crime, fighting for survival and revenge.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.