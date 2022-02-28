Oti Mabuse dances with husband Marius in epic performance following Strictly exit The former Strictly star performed on Dancing on Ice

Oti Mabuse was joined on the Dancing on Ice stage by her husband, Marius Lepure, on Sunday night in her first performance since announcing her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Oti Mabuse announces departure from Strictly Come Dancing

The former Strictly star teamed up with Olympic champion skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to choreograph the epic performance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse performs with her husband on Dancing on Ice

Oti took to the floor to show off her dancing skills towards the end of Sunday's show, before Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced which contestants would be facing the skate-off.

The Dancing on Ice judge adapted her routine from her upcoming dance show, I Am Here, which runs from April this year. Oti was surrounded by professional skaters while she performed on a podium with her dance crew.

MORE: Oti Mabuse and husband Marius share intimate moment after quitting Strictly

MORE: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse inundated with support after heartbreaking message

Taking to Instagram following the routine, she wrote: "What a dream this has been to perform on ice and work with @jaynetorvill_official and Christopher Dean but also how incredible the skaters are as well as my girl crew and of course @mariusiepure THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU also a special thank you to @vickygilldesign @esragungor @sydneylema @jessicatculley for the outfits and hair and make up department ♥️ and entire production of @dancingonice and @roomonyourown."

Oti gave an amazing performance on Sunday night

Fans were quick to comment on the amazing performance, with one person writing: "What an experience!! Thank you so much," while another added: "The best experience ever!! Forever grateful, bring on the tour."

A third fan commented: "Was a great show, lovely to see you dance with hubby," while another simply wrote: "Wow...Wow...WOW," before dropping two flame emojis.

Oti will be performing in her first ever UK tour from April 28, 2022, starting at the New Theatre in Cardiff and ending in July at the London Coliseum.

Oti's husband Marius joined her on stage

The show is set to be a "whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations" from growing up in South Africa.

Oti's spellbinding performance comes soon after she announced her departure from Strictly. In a statement, she said: "I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time. Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever."

Oti choreographed the number with Torvill and Dean

She continued: "I’m honestly so grateful to the BBC and will always remember that Strictly and the BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. Thank You from the bottom of my heart. I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.