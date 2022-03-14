Dancing on Ice's Oti Mabuse in tears during the show over emotional moment The judge struggled to hide her emotion

Oti Mabuse struggled to hold back her tears during Sunday evening's edition of Dancing on Ice.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is a judge in the skating competition, was giving feedback to Olympic athlete Kye Whyte after his emotional routine, when she became overwhelmed.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse struggles to hold back tears in emotional moment on Dancing On Ice

Kye had just finished his routine with his professional partner, Tippy Packard, which was to Ben E. King's Stand By Me, and was a dedication to his mother who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

"She's currently in treatment right now, but yeah, and she's finding it really hard, it's also her birthday at the weekend when we skate," he explained during his VT, adding: ""I'm really struggling to deal with it. I don't talk about it at all."

After the routine, Kye added: "It was great. Obviously it was for my mum. Happy birthday Mum."

Kye's performance left Oti in tears

Oti commended the sportsman for his routine and his tribute to his mother. "Such a beautiful performance.

"I think, for me, regardless of what happens tonight, the fact that you are going through what you're going through, you've been through so many skate-offs, you still manage to come out here," she said, before her voice cracked as she said through tears: "You're making me so emotional."

She added: "You still manage to come out here every single week and perform with a smile on your face, it's so brave and you should be proud of yourself, you're an inspiration."

Sadly, it was Kye and Connor Ball who left the competition at the end of the episode, as the judges chose to save Kimberley Wyatt after their tense skate-off. The final of Dancing on Ice will air on the 27 March – a week later than scheduled – due to the FA Cup matches taking place next week.

