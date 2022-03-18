Gogglebox fan favourite could have been major football star - details Tristan Plummer stars on Gogglebox alongside his brothers Tremaine and Twaine

We adore watching the Plummer brothers on Gogglebox, but life could have gone very differently for Tristan Plummer, who once had a hugely promising football career playing for Bristol City.

Chatting about what happened with his professional career, Tristan explained that he didn’t make City’s first team when he believed himself to be ready, and slowly lost confidence while benched.

He told Bristol Post: "If I was how I am now back then, I would have gone and knocked on the manager's door at a young age and asked what was going on. A lot of the first team players like Louis Carey said 'go and knock on his door' - everyone said I had so much ability and talent, 'why aren't you getting the opportunity?

The brothers now star on Gogglebox

"I’d never had a bad attitude I always got my head down but I almost got too comfortable. I should have carried on pushing myself and said if this door doesn't open I'm going to kick it down or get the opportunity somewhere else."

The TV star admitted that he has no regrets for the sweetest reason, explaining: "I don't regret it because I have two beautiful kids now maybe if I moved away, I wouldn't have had them and now I'm doing other things that I enjoy doing.

"Maybe I could have been in a better position financially but at the end of the day my happiness is more important, I'm happy and I came to terms with that ages ago. I hold no grudge or resentment towards the manager or club."

