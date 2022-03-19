Candy: everything you need to know about Jessica Biel's true-crime drama Will you be watching the Hulu show?

Jessica Biel has undergone a very 1980s-style transformation for her latest role - but what is the new true-crime series Candy all about? Here’s everything we know so far, from the plot to when it will be landing on our screens...

What is Hulu's Candy about?

The official synopsis reads: "Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results." Intriguing, right?!

Is there a Candy trailer?

The trailer has indeed landed, and Jessica shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "Hey y’all. Meet Candy. A five-night event, premiering May 9 on @hulu. @candyonhulu."

WATCH: Jessica Biel stars in Hulu's Candy

What is the true story behind Candy?

Spoiler alert for the real-life story before the show ahead! The true-crime story focuses on the murder of Betty Gore, who was killed by her friend Candy - who was acquitted of the offense after claiming that she killed Betty with an ax as self-defense after Betty discovered she and Betty’s husband were having an affair.

Jessica will play Candy in the upcoming series

When is Candy out?

The show will be released on Hulu from 9 May, so fans have a little while longer to wait! There is no UK release date just yet, so watch this space. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the show, with one writing: "Just finished the true-crime novel that this is based on - Evidence of Love. Was a great read! Excited to watch this!"

Another person added: "They did a great job telling me nothing but showing me enough to NEED TO WATCH! Lol." A third person added: "Well I just went to Google. It’s a very interesting story, to say the least!"

Is there another story based on Candy Montgomery?

Jessica isn’t the only star who will be playing the notorious role in an upcoming show, as Elizabeth Olsen is also set to play Candy in the upcoming HBO Max series Love and Death, which will also focus on the murder of Betty Gore in 1980.

