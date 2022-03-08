Call the Midwife's Helen George issues urgent plea amid the Ukraine/Russia conflict Here's what you can do to help Ukraine...

Helen George has encouraged her followers to help the women in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. In honour of International Women's Day on Tuesday, the Call the Midwife star urged her followers to donate to charity Disasters Emergency Committee.

MORE: Royal fans notice hidden message inside the Queen's home in latest photographs

The DEC brings together "15 leading UK aid charities, raising funds to quickly and effectively respond to overseas disasters".

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 ways to help in the Ukranian crisis

Alongside website details, Helen wrote: "On International Women’s Day, let's do something worthwhile for some women who really need our help. Over a million people have fled their homes in Ukraine. They need food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

MORE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

"The DEC has launched an urgent appeal. @disastersemergencycommittee member charities are on the ground in Ukraine and in bordering countries, bringing vital lifesaving aid to those in need. Please help. Donate today via link in my bio #UkraineAppeal #internationalwomensday."

Helen is among the many stars to speak out on the Ukraine and Russia conflict, expressing their shock and sadness over the news.

Helen shared this post with her fans on Tuesday

Last week, David Beckham - who became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 - shared a series of heartbreaking images of Ukrainian civilians.

"The situation in Ukraine is devastating and terrifying for its people," he wrote. "Like any parent it is heartbreaking to see the effect on the innocent children that are now living in a war zone. As conflict escalates so do the needs of children. Find out how you can help through @UNICEF at link in bio."

MORE: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

READ: Samantha Cameron gets candid about mum juggle and the realities of raising children in Downing Street

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have also taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine.

Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the couple wrote: "We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare."

They added: "During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need. @ejaf."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.