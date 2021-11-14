Michael Strahan praises ex-wife in heartfelt post about their daughter The Good Morning America star is a doting dad to four children

Michael Strahan is a much-loved TV star and has a legion of fans who wake up to him on Good Morning America each weekday.

Away from work, the former footballer enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family, and made sure to let everyone know just how proud he was of his oldest daughter this weekend.

The dad-of-four took to Instagram to share some exciting news about his 30-year-old daughter Tanita's artwork, which is now available to buy on her website.

WATCH: Michael Strahan breaks hearts with emotional open letter to his late dad

Michael shared details to his 1.4 million followers, and praised his ex-wife, Tanita's mom, revealing that their daughter got her artistic talents from her.

He wrote: "Check out my daughter @tanitaa.st incredible gallery! She definitely got the artistic talent from her momma. Lol. Another happy 30th bday baby! Head over to tanitasgallery.com!"

Michael shared his daughter's gallery on Instagram

Fans were more than impressed with Tanita's work, with many taking to the comments section to have their say.

"Beautiful, very talented," one wrote, while another commented: "She is truly a very talented young woman."

A third added: "Wonderful. Talent for sure. I love how proud you are of all your children." The doting dad had days before shared a sweet tribute to Tanita in her milestone birthday.

The artist turned 30 last week and Michael made sure she knew just how proud he was of her.

Michael adores being a dad to his four children

The sports star shared two photos side-by-side – one of Tanita as a toddler hugging her dad, and another of her on her milestone birthday.

He wrote: "On the left, you were the first person I celebrated being drafted with. On the right, you are looking absolutely beautiful celebrating your 30th bday yesterday!

"Tanita, you gave me the greatest gift in life… being a father!

Michael Strahan with his GMA co-star, Robin Roberts

"May all your dreams continue to come true. I love you and am so proud of you. Keep using your creativity to bring joy to the world."

Michael's GMA co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with Robin Roberts writing: "Absolutely precious!" while Ginger Zee responded with a series of love heart emojis.

Lara Spencer added: "I love this." Michal shares Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also dad to twin teenage daughters Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

