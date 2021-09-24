Michael Strahan makes major decision about future with GMA He's been with Good Morning America since 2014

Michael Strahan has become a much-loved and popular member of the GMA team over the years and he'll continue to make his mark after signing a new deal to stick around with ABC.

The former NFL star has extended his contract with the network for a further four years and Variety exclusively reported the exciting news.

The show is the nation's most watched morning news program and Michael has been with GMA since 2014.

He was given a permanent co-anchor position in 2016 alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous.

Michael has been riding on a career-high recently and had more good news earlier this month when he revealed he was back as a guest correspondent on NFL on Fox too.

His climb to fame hasn't been easy though, and he opened up about his life pre-fame.

Michael extended his contract with ABC for four years

The star spilled his feelings for ESPN's More Than an Athlete and shared a clip from his emotional interview on social media.

In the footage, Michael documented how difficult and lonely high school was for him and said: "High school to me was surviving every day. I never felt like I had a handle on everything. I was just surviving."

Michael moved from Houston, Texas to Germany when he was nine years old so that his father could take an army post there.

He returned to his birth town in his senior year when he went to live with his uncle and only began playing football then.

Michael has a celebrated career and is also a proud dad-of-four

"My social life right there," he said, making a tiny gesture with his hand. "Or as the kids say, 'loser'. Nothing happened in my social life. My life was school and I played football which was the real reason I was there.

"And Westbury wasn't exactly a powerhouse school. I was not necessarily an over-powerful dominant player."

Michael said he remembers playing against students who were in the newspapers for getting scholarships but he was never that guy. "I always felt like I was playing catch up," he said. "Catch up to those guys."

Remarkably, Michael played just one season of football before he landed himself a scholarship from Texas Southern University, and the rest is history!

