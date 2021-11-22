Michael Strahan showcases his dance moves with twin daughters in celebratory video to mark his birthday

Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Michael Strahan showcased his dance moves with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia in a video posted on Instagram
Michael Strahan was inundated with messages on Sunday as the GMA co-anchor marked his 50th birthday.
The former football star was celebrated online by many, including the charity See Her, who posted a video of Michael and his twin daughters dancing in the living room to honor the milestone occasion.
In the footage, Michael and his teenage daughters Isabella and Sophia, 16, were seen showcasing their moves to a TikTok video.
VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air
In the background, a glimpse of their stylish New York home could be seen, featuring a grey sofa, a modern sideboard and artwork lined up on the walls.
"Happy birthday to SeeHer Board Advisor @michaelstrahan! We appreciate you and men everywhere who #SeeHer!" the charity wrote alongside the footage.
The TV favorite no doubt had a wonderful day with his family, having already marked his big day earlier in the week with his work colleagues.
Michael Strahan with his twin daughters dancing in their living room
On Monday's Good Morning America, the dad-of-four was surprised live on air with a number of birthday messages from famous faces, as well his beloved mother.
The festivities kicked off with a show-stopping cake decorated with photos of the star with his family, work colleagues and on the pitch.
The studio was filled with balloons, a light-up '50' sign and more pictures of Michael throughout the years, while the birthday boy and his colleagues were also treated to a giant box filled with the star's favorite sweet.
The GMA star with his twins Isabella and Sophia
Michael was even treated to a custom pair of Air Jordans, which had been named Air Strahans in his honor.
The football hero was also given several gifts from his co-stars, including a photo of George Stephanopoulos dancing, much to his delight.
It's an exciting month for Michael, as along with his milestone birthday, he will be retiring his No. 92 jersey next weekend – a huge honor in the sporting world.
Michael has a clsoe bond with his GMA co-stars
This achievement was celebrated in a special segment of GMA in September, which saw a number of Michael's former New York Giants team mates appear in the studio to surprise him.
The dad-of-four helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007, and has since gone on to become a household name on morning television, as well as appearing as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.
