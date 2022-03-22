Nancy Drew and Kung Fu among The CW shows to be renewed It's been a long wait for fans of Nancy Drew and Kung Fu

Fans of Nancy Drew and Kung Fu have been left over the moon after network The CW renewed both shows following a long wait for news.

Kung Fu will premiere its third season in the fall of 2022 along with Nancy Drew's season four, which is a star vehicle for Kennedy McMann. Other shows to get renewed include All-American, which is the network's best performing show, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, The Flash, and Walker.

"WE’RE RENEWED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Kennedy shared with fans on social media, leading to an influx of relieved fan comments who feared the fan favorite show may not make it to another season.

"BECAUSE OF YOU!!!!!!! we’re renewed BECAUSE OF YOU!!!! thank you thank you thank you thank you so much I CAN’T WAIT TO BRING YOU SEASON 4!" she added.

Nancy Drew is based on the acclaimed series of books and follows the titular detective and her friends.

"Thank you every single one of you who made this happen!!!!!!!!!!!" tweeted Olivia Liang, the star of Kung Fu.

The show follows a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen, who goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and she must use her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and search for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, All American: Homecoming, The 4400, Naomi, Roswell, Stargirl and Tom Swift still do not have renewals confirmed, although the latter three have yet to premiere their upcoming episodes.

The renewal for Walker didn't come as a big surprise, however, as the show recently received a spin-off with Arrow and Shadowhunters star Kat McNamara being cast as the female lead in CW pilot Walker: Independence.

The new series is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian who decides to move across the country with her husband to a new life in Independence, Texas. But after her husband is killed by a horse thief in the night, Abby finds herself on a quest for revenge where she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (played by Matt Barr), who is described as a "lovable rogue in search of purpose".

It is unclear how the 1800s Abby Walker and Hoyt Rawlins will be tied to the current day family of Abilene Walker (Molly Hagan) and Gilmore Girls alum Jared Padalecki as her son Cordell Walker.

