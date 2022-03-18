How to watch The Batman from home - details We’ve solved the 'riddle' of how to watch the hit film from home

The Batman has been widely praised after landing in cinemas in early March - and a glitch on HBO Max’s website has revealed that it is about to be available on our home screens much sooner than we’d anticipated!

According to Deadline, a mishap on HBO’s website revealed that the film would be released on the streaming service on Tuesday 19 April, which would be in line with Warner Bros' typical release date for streaming theatrical releases 45 days after their cinema release. The UK streaming date is so far unknown, but watch this space!

WATCH: The Batman trailer with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

Fans are also excited for a potential sequel to the superhero film, and Nicholas Cage has revealed that he would love to star as one of Batman’s lesser-known villains. He told Variety: "We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as the Batman, which I’m excited to see.

"I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific. The villain that Vincent Price played on the ’60s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead."

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne

Director Matt Reeves has kept tight-lipped about the future of the franchise, telling press: "You don’t make number one as if there’s going to be a number two. You have to make number one as if you’re swinging for the fences and it has to be a story that stands and lives on its own. But I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories."

