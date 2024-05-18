Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk praises Tom Selleck for making her feel so welcome on first day

Abigail Hawk has revealed how Tom Selleck made her feel so welcome and part of the crew on her first day on the set of Blue Bloods.

Originally a walk-on role, Abigail had only two scenes with Tom, who was the lead as Commissioner Frank Reagan, and she revealed that despite her small role, Tom was asking her for advice which led to her being asked "back for a second [episode] because Tom liked me".

"I was so nervous but I was really prepared" [for that first day]," Abigail told the Think Big With Michael Zellner podcast.

© John Paul Filo Detective Abigail Bakers with Detective Frank Reagan

The first scene she shot with Tom showed them coming out of an elevator together into the real-time crime center, but Abigail revealed Tom was not happy with the set-up and and "he was talking about all of these things with me, brainstorming with me, and I remember sitting next to Frankie Faison, and he was looking over and smirking, and he said, 'You're going to stay here.'"

Abigail was then asked to return and she had been a recurring character across all 14 seasons. She also shared how Tom would give her advice on which shows or movies to watch to inspire her characterization for the show, including High Noon and D-Day.

Tom Selleck as President Eisenhower in D-Day

"He wanted me to watch and see how these right-hand people – Radar in M*A*S*H – act, as they are the ones that are able to show the stress of the job. The leader, the king, can't show stress." Abigail also spoke to the show's recent cancellation by CBS and rumors that Tom, 79, is ready to retire, insisting that they are not true.

"He is more invigorated than I have ever seen him... I am so proud of him," she said, joking: "He doesn't dye his hair, I don't know what elixir he is taking, it's all natural and that moustache is even more beautiful in person."

© Getty Tom has played Frank since 2010

The hit CBS police procedural drama is coming to an end in Fall 2024 with its 15th season. The cast have all been vocal against the decision to end the series, with Tom one one of the more outspoken critics of CBS' decision.

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!" he told CBS News.

© CBS Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

In an interview with TV Insider, he continued: "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it.

"The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."