Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk shares heartbreaking news ahead of season finale

Blue Bloods fans are preparing for the final episodes of the hit CBS series to air this fall, but star Abigail Hawk has revealed that behind the scenes, there are only three episodes left to film.

"It is starting to become very real, we have three episodes left to film," Abigail told Think Big With Michael Zellner podcast. "CBS did make the announcement that despite our pleas, crew pleas, fan pleas, it will not [be renewed], but of course hope never dies, it springs eternal and you never know but I think it's been a nice dose of reality that it is ending. So I am expecting the lows but after lows comes the highs."

© CBS Abigail Hawk stars as Detective Baker in Blue Bloods

However, Abigail insisted that "the spark everyone is holding on to is that another network will see the value" in the show and pick it for further seasons.

"It would be fascinating to see what would have happened if we had been in a more prime spot," she added. "The fact we took Friday night spot at 10pm and made it a must watch time slot is something."

The hit CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods is coming to an end in Fall 2024 with its 15th season. Season 14 will conclude on Friday May 17.

Tom Selleck, 79, has starred as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's 2010 premiere and has seen it become one of the network's most consistent success stories in terms of both ratings and acclaim. Tom has been one of the most outspoken critics of CBS' decision.

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!" he told CBS News.

© CBS Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

In an interview with TV Insider, he continued: "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

The series follows Tom's Frank, the patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. His oldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases, while daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahon) is an assistant district attorney.

© Getty Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan revealed that they're "really upset and sad" about the show's ending

Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie (Will Estes) is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family, who gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work.

Abigail stars as Detective Abigail Baker, a member of the Police Commissioner's squad who serves as the primary aide to Frank. She has appeared in almost every episode in its 14-year run.