Sex and the City fans left reeling by devastating twist in spinoff And Just Like That Warning! Major spoilers ahead!

Sex and the City fans have been left reeling after the premiere episode of revival series, And Just Like That.

The first two episodes of the hotly-anticipated new series debuted on HBO Max in the US and Sky Comedy in the UK on Thursday 9 December, and many fans couldn't wait to get stuck into the new episodes. However, viewers couldn't quite believe their eyes after the show aired a major twist at the end of the first episode. Warning! Major spoilers ahead!

WATCH: See the trailer for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That

At the end of the 60-minute episode, which picks up where Sex and the City 2 left off, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie returns home to find her husband Big, played by Chris Noth, lying lifeless on the bathroom floor after a cycle on his at-home Peleton. She rushes to him and attempts to revive him, but it's too late. "And just like that, Big died," Carrie's voiceover reveals before the scene cuts to black and the credits roll.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the dramatic death, one saddened viewer posted: "Not Mr Big. Ah, man, I just wanted some light entertainment. Now I'll have to go full tissues and black veil."

Carrie comes home to find Big lifeless on the bathroom floor

Another was left furious. They wrote: "The beating heart of this show was Carrie and Big's relationship and the friendship between the four women. You have managed to spectacularly ruin both in the first episode. Was so excited for a fun and funny continuation of my fav show during this time. But no. #AndJustLikeThat."

A third added: "There's no Sex and the City without Big. So disappointed!"

Many viewers had predicted Big's fate after reports surfaced that the new series will include the death of a major character after passersby spotted SJP and co-star Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis filming a funeral scene, as well as a scene in which it appeared that Carrie had a new romantic interest.

Viewers will have to wait until next Thursday to find out what happens next. While two episodes have already been released, the rest of the series is set to drop weekly on Thursdays.

