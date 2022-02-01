Sex and the City is getting another spin-off episode – get the details Did you enjoy And Just Like That?

Sex and the City fans were thrilled when And Just Like That arrived on screens in late 2021, but this week marks the final episode in the reboot's first season.

MORE: And Just Like That: Will Aidan make a comeback in the season finale? Here's what we know

However, it's not all bad news as the popular show is returning soon with another fresh episode – get the details here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: And Just Like That is returning for a special one-off episode

And Just Like That… will be back on HBO Max for a one-off documentary episode. The spin-off will go behind the scenes of the drama-comedy to show the cast and crew working tirelessly to bring the new episodes to screens.

An official trailer for And Just Like That… The Documentary premiered on YouTube and their official Instagram accounts. The caption read: "This season may be ending, but we're not done yet. And Just Like That…The Documentary premieres Feb 3, only on HBO Max."

MORE: Sex and the City fans have fallen in love with this Intimissimi bra

MORE: The Sinner's gripping new episodes has fans saying the same thing

The documentary episode will go behind the scenes of And Just Like That

The trailer teases exclusive clips of stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis on set, in wardrobe and behind-the-scenes as they document the making of And Just Like That. In one moment, Cynthia, who directed a number of episodes, can be seen in a director's chair with headphones, watching a scene being filmed.

Her co-star, Kristen, who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, tells the camera: "She knows us so well, and she knows acting so brilliantly." The show will also see the newest members to the cast introduced to the show. Kristen says in another moment: "Getting to know our new cast members has just been a gift. We all have [had] something brought to us by them."

The season finale of And Just Like That airs this week

Another moment sees Sarah Jessica telling the camera in a car before filming a scene: "Even 23 years in, I'm excited, terrified, but excited."

One of the key elements of the reboot, and indeed the original, has been the fashion – particularly from iconic character Carrie Bradshaw. The documentary will also explore how the wardrobe and cast come to make decisions on the outfits the characters will wear, and for which scenes.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled that they were getting more And Just Like That in their lives beyond the final episode. One person said in the comments on Instagram: "The obsession continues…" Another wrote: "Omg we need to see this!!" as a third added: "This makes me feel better. When is season 2? Please give us a season 2!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.