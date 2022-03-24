Here's how you can watch Yellowstone in the UK completely free

Chances are, by now you've probably already heard of Yellowstone. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a Montana ranching family, has been a runaway hit with US audiences since its debut on Paramount Network back in 2018.

MORE: Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star with heartfelt tribute

If you've been curious to check out the show for yourselves we have good news as it has been picked up by PlutoTV for international audiences to enjoy - for free!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you curious about checking out smash-hit drama Yellowstone?

Seasons one to three will be available to stream on the More TV Drama channel from Friday 25 March 2022, allowing fans in the UK and elsewhere the chance to check out the show for themselves.

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: Yellowstone star teases romance for Kevin Costner's John Dutton in season five

Season one will be dropping on Friday at 3pm ET, followed by season two at the same time on Saturday and season three will arrive at 12pm ET on Sunday. That's our weekend plans sorted then!

Kevin Costner leads the series as the patriarch of a Montana ranching family

The drama stars Dances with Wolves star Kevin alongside the likes of Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham and follows and follows the day-to-day life of the owners of the largest ranch in the United States, the Dutton family.

Are you interested in checking out the hugely popular drama?

The show's fourth season drew explosively large numbers and also resulted in the show's first-ever major awards nod; it received a nomination in the top category of ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, although it sadly lost out to another family dynasty drama, Succession.

MORE: 5 things you probably didn't know about hit Western drama Yellowstone

As for its most recent instalment, it doesn't look like it will be arriving on PlutoTV anytime soon. However, those in the US will be pleased to hear that it will be available to stream exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock Premium beginning Monday, 28 March.

Those residing in the US can currently stream the first three seasons on Peacock, too, although this comes at a cost of $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.