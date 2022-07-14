Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly drops major spoiler for season five The Beth Dutton actress has dropped a huge hint about the upcoming episodes

Kelly Reilly has been keeping television fans entertained as the truly terrifying Beth Dutton on the hugely popular Paramount drama Yellowstone since 2018.

And speaking in a new interview with TV Line, the actress shared some details on what fans can expect from the new episodes and may have actually given away a huge spoiler in the process. As fans know, last season Beth made a new enemy in the form of animal rights activist Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo.

It wasn't Summer's views that put her in opposition to Beth, but rather the fact that she had struck up a romance with her father, John, played by Kevin Costner.

After discovering that Summer had spent a night at the ranch, Bethpulled a kitchen knife on her and later masterminded a plan to get her arrested. As a result, the last time viewers saw Summer, she was facing up to 15 years in jail for multiple charges, leading many to believe that the character was being written out of the show.

However, from Kelly's new comments, it sounds like Summer is still very much on the scene in season five. Explaining where the two women's relationship is going, she explained: "She sees Summer as an enemy, someone who has absolutely no respect for their way of life. [She and her fellow protesters] just come in with this very basic understanding, thinking that [ranchers are] all just rednecks."

Kelly Reilly has opened up about what fans can expect from the new episodes

As for how this will be played out in the show, she continued, "Beth isn't going to walk her through it. She's just going to quietly destroy her. And it's so easy for Beth to do that. We know it's so easy for her to do that! That capacity for violence and cruelty that Beth has in her is quite terrifying, actually."

Summer was arrested at the end of season four

Meanwhile, John ended last season campaigning to take over as Montana Governor, and it looks like he might have a fighting chance after he received positive endorsements from many in the community.

If John does become Governor, could his new sway with government figures help reduce or completely write off Summer's jail time? And if that happens, will his new status mean that he will have to keep his relationship with the convicted criminal on the down low?

Viewers will have to see how Yellowstone creator and writer Taylor Sheridan plans to square things when the show makes its return to screens on Sunday 13 November 2022.

