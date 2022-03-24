Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled The show was trending following its release

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.

One person wrote: "Y'all really had to cancel #archive81, one of the greatest shows in a long time that I only learned about because it was consistently in your Top 10? I've been subscribed since 2011, but this broke me. I'm done. I'm out." Another person added: "Thank you @netflix. Cancel the few good ones."

A third person wrote:"What a crock. This was a great show. Netflix has to focus its attention on important works like "The Floor is Lava" I guess."

Speaking about the news, a film office director based in Pittsburgh, where the show was filmed, told Post Gazette: "We are disappointed there will not be a season two of Archive 81. The show provided hundreds of jobs for local people. We are appreciative of all of the work we have done and will continue to do with Netflix in the future."

The show has been cancelled after one season

The hit show follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, and becomes fascinated by the subject matter. The synopsis reads: "Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

"As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago."

