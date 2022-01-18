Archive 81: did you spot this Orange is the New Black star in Netflix horror? Is Bennett from OITNB in the cast? Or are we just seeing things…

Archive 81 is the new show on Netflix that everyone is talking about – but did you spot the one star who was in one of Netflix's very first original series?

The story follows Dan, a young man who is tasked with restoring tapes from the 90s that were damaged in a fire, but begins to discover strange goings-on in the footage, and his best friend and conspiracy theorist Mark is played by Matt McGorry.

Eagle-eyed fans will recognisable Matt as being a major character in Orange is the New Black. In the show he played Officer Bennett, a guard in the women's prison who fathers Diaz's child. He also starred in How to Get Away with Murder as Asher Millstone.

Fans have been loving Matt on the show, with one writing: "WOW ...I did not know Mark was the same guy from How to Get Away With Murder. He really transformed himself for the role," accompanied by a clapping hands emoji. Another person added: "I stan Mark from #Archive81 and DAMN there better be a second season! That was a wild ride and I loved EVERY SECOND!"

Matt plays Mark in the new series

Chatting about the new series to Distractify, Matt said: "When I first got into it, I think it ended up being a little bit different than I was expecting. I think maybe it was originally [meant to be] a kind of psychological horror, which just sounds incredibly tormenting and something that scared the [expletive] out of me personally... But I found that there's so many different layers and facets to it.

"What I really appreciate is it's not really dependent on like, things jumping out and scaring you. It's very far in the other direction."

