Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette and Joe Dempsie has been sitting comfortably in the top ten trending shows ever since it landed on Netflix earlier this month.

Fans have binged through all eight episodes of the thriller, which is based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, and are wondering if the series could be back for another instalment. Here's what we know...

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's Pieces of Her

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Pieces of Her?

Netflix are yet to announce if Pieces of Her is returning for season two. Initially, the drama was billed as a limited series and was only green-lit for eight episodes; however, the show has been hugely popular and has been in the top ten trending shows in the UK and overseas for a few weeks now.

Therefore, the demand is clearly there, so fingers crossed Netflix gives the fans what they want!

Toni Collette in Pieces of Her

Although season two hasn't been given the go-ahead, we can't help but wonder what might happen in new episodes. The end of season one was certainly action-packed (see our ending explainer, here), but it did leave a few storylines open to be explored, including the dynamic between Jane (Toni Collette) and her brother Jasper Queller (David Wenham).

Who would appear in Netflix's Pieces of Her season two?

If Netflix does decide to bring back Pieces of Her, then fans can expect to see Toni Collette return to her role as well as Bella Heathcote who plays Laura/Jane's daughter, Andy.

It's also likely that Omari Hardwick would reprise his role as Gordon Oliver and Skins star Joe Dempsie to play the younger version of Nick Harp. However, fans might assume that Gil Birmingham would not come back after his character, Charlie Bass, died in episode seven.

Did you enjoy the drama series?

What have the fans said about Netflix's Pieces of Her?

Pieces of Her has gone down a treat with fans of thriller dramas. One person gave their verdict on Twitter: "#PiecesOfHer was AMAZING! Definitely a departure from the book. But @KarinSlaughter's mind will just ALWAYS amaze me! #Netflix."

A second agreed, adding: "The Netflix adaption of #piecesofher (from the @SlaughterKarin book) is heart pounding!" Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Loving #piecesofher, which was also a great book by the amazing @SlaughterKarin. The more I watch, the more I think @OmariHardwick would make a great Clark Kent."

