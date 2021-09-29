All you need to know about Charlotte Ritchie's TV career The actress appeared on Call the Midwife and has a new role…

Call the Midwife fans will know and love Charlotte Ritchie for her previous role as Nurse Barbara Gilbert, which she played for three years between seasons four and seven.

MORE: Call the Midwife release FIRST photo of Christmas 2021 special

But following her departure in 2018, the actress has gone on to star in many other TV shows and it is set to appear in another beloved drama, Grantchester.

To mark her upcoming part in the ITV period drama, get to know Charlotte Ritchie's career history here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife shares video while filming Christmas special

Charlotte Ritchie's early TV career

One of Charlotte's early breakout roles was in 2011 when she landed a part in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat. Starring alongside Jack Whitehall, Joe Thomas and Zawe Ashton. Charlotte played Melissa "Oregon" Shawcross and was one of the main characters throughout the four series.

Following Fresh Meat, Charlotte went on to land roles on popular shows such as Doctors and also landed a leading part in BBC Three comedy Siblings. In 2015, a year before Fresh Meat ended, she appeared on Call the Midwife for the first time.

MORE: Call the Midwife’s future in doubt after losing studio to Netflix

MORE: Call the Midwife hints at the return of beloved character - and fans are thrilled

Charlotte and Zawe Ashton in Fresh Meat

Charlotte Ritchie's later TV career

Since leaving the midwifery drama, the actress has continued to work in comedy including BBC sitcom Ghosts, Dead Pixels and as a contestant on the popular challenge show Taskmaster, but she's also appeared in more drama. In 2020, she starred alongside Mae Martin in Netflix show, Feel Good, which recently returned for its second series.

This week it was announced that Charlotte would be appearing in the upcoming seventh series of ITV's Grantchester. The Daily Mail shared snaps of the star filming alongside Tom Brittney, who plays Reverend Will Davenport in the series - and she's rocking a whole new look!

Charlotte looked completely different with short, blonde, curly hair instead of her usual brunette locks. We can't wait to watch!

MORE: Helen George makes impassioned plea for pregnant women ahead of welcoming second baby

Charlotte in BBC comedy, Ghosts

Charlotte Ritchie's role on Call the Midwife

Fans of Call the Midwife will know that Charlotte's exit from the series was an emotional one. Her character, Barbara, was killed off in 2018 – and the actress even revealed that watching it back was difficult.

Chatting on Lorraine about her departure in 2019, the actress said: "I knew it was going to happen and I still howled like a child, which feels really weird. I have known for a long time and I was wishing I wouldn't cry, as I think there's something weirdly narcissistic about crying about your own death."

She continued: "But it was just everything, it was saying goodbye to the show, I love it so much. But it was done beautifully and I feel really glad and really proud that I got to say goodbye in that way. I was a fan before I joined [the show]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.