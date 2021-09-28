Call the Midwife star joins Grantchester season seven - and she looks so different We love her new hair look!

Grantchester season six might be on our screens right now, but they are already filming season seven - and have welcomed a very special guest from Call the Midwife!

The Daily Mail shared snaps of Charlotte Ritchie, who is perhaps best known for playing Nurse Barbara in the hit BBC show, filming alongside Tom Brittney, who plays Reverend Will Davenport in the series - and she’s rocking a whole new look!

The actress, who has also starred in Feel Good, looked completely different with short, blonde, curly hair instead of her usual brunette locks. She styled her gorgeous new hair look with jeans, an orange top and a brown jacket, which suited the show’s 1950s time period.

The pair also looked to be enjoying each other’s company behind the scenes, as they both smiled as Tom showed Charlotte something on his phone. We’re delighted to see Charlotte back in period costumes since leaving Call the Midwife back in 2018, after her character was killed off.

Are you looking forward to seeing her in Grantchester?

Chatting to Radio Times about her exit at the time, the Ghosts actress revealed that it was a "bad idea" to sit down and watch her death scene with her mum, explaining: "In a way it helped that she could turn and see I was still here. But, overall… really bad idea.”

She added that she missed her fan favourite role, saying: "I miss Call the Midwife and I miss being Barbara at the table with Trixie.” We can’t wait to see what she has in store in her Grantchester role!

Speaking about the show returning, Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd previously said: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

