GB News' Isabel Webster reveals close relationship with Eamonn Holmes

GB News star Isabel Webster has opened up about her close relationship with her co-host Eamonn Holmes, revealing that the former This Morning star is "protective" of her and has seen her cry in stressful moments.

Exclusive: Isabel Webster reveals why this Mother's Day will be 'particularly poignant'

Speaking to The Mirror recently, the broadcaster opened up about her long-standing friendship with Eamonn, whom she's known since the pair both worked at Sky News.

"Yes, he's seen me cry," she admitted. "I know I could call him in the middle of the night if I had a crisis.

"We often have a huddle in the make-up room with the make-up artists before we go on air and have a bit of a bitch about what's going on in our lives – a bit of a gossip.

"He constantly helps and looks after me in a protective way."

The broadcaster also revealed that Eamonn, who attended her wedding back in 2014, is also popular with her two children, William, six, and four-year-old Poppy. "The kids call him 'Uncle Eamonn,'" she said. "They kiss the TV when he comes on… they don't take any notice of me!

Eamonn and Isabel host GB News' breakfast show

"When he comes to pick me up to take me to events and we’re all dressed up, he fills the pockets of his dinner jacket with sweets and hides them all around the garden.

"Then, when he arrives, the kids come running to the front door.

"It’s like Father Christmas has just turned up. It’s a nightmare for whoever is looking after the kids because he revs them up then off we go!"

Before hosting Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on GB News, the broadcasters presented Sky News' breakfast programme together until 2016.

Eamonn and Isabel recently attended the Cheltenham races together

Following Eamonn's exit from This Morning, it was announced that the pair would be fronting GB News' weekday breakfast programme, which began airing in January of this year.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs on weekdays from 6am on GB News.

